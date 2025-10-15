UN Warns: Funding cuts threaten 7.7M hungry South Sudanese

15th October 2025

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 5 hours ago

Pigi displaced persons seek sanctuary in Ayod|Courtesy

According to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) latest report, “A Lifeline at Risk,” South Sudan is one of six critical humanitarian programs worldwide struggling to survive due to severe funding constraints.

It stated that the situation is critical as 7.7 million people in South Sudan currently face acute food insecurity.

The country is low on resources and faces a US$398.9 million funding shortfall over the next six months.

The funding crunch has already forced WFP to severely limit the scope of its aid. Currently, all 2.7 million people receiving WFP support in South Sudan are getting only 50 to 70 percent of their food rations.

The situation is expected to deteriorate from October as food stocks run out. Essential items like pulses, cereals, vegetable oil, and nutrition supplements will soon be missing from food baskets.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain described the global funding situation as dire.

“Every ration cut means a child goes to bed hungry, a mother skips a meal, or a family loses the support they need to survive,” McCain said. “The lifeline that sustains millions of people is being cut before our eyes.”

South Sudan remains one of the world’s most food-insecure nations, with conflict, flooding, economic shocks, and displacement compounding the crisis.

The report warns that without urgent financial support, several regions could see hunger levels rise to emergency (IPC4) categories.

WFP is appealing to the government, donors, and partners to immediately step up funding to prevent a total collapse of food assistance programs and protect the most vulnerable communities from sliding into famine.

