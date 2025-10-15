Governor Lobong says security normal in Kapoeta after armed attack in September

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State says the security situation has returned to normal following last month’s armed attack on the National Security Service office in Kapoeta town.

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore made the remarks yesterday after a meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba.

He said those behind the Kapoeta attack have been identified and are being pursued by security forces.

Lobong also said political leaders who are parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement have agreed to cooperate to ensure full implementation of the peace deal.

The governor further briefed the President on the growing number of South Sudanese returnees coming from Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya. He said many are crossing into the country on foot through the Nadapal border point.

He appealed to the national government to assist with transport to help move the returnees to their areas of origin.

“I also briefed [President Salva Kiir] on the fleet of the returnees who are coming from Kakuma, there’s a good number of people who are moving on foot, crossing our territory through Nadapal and there’s a need from the national government to intervene or transporting these people from our border to their respective locations,”he said.

“…there are people in the state who have cultivated this year and there’s a bit of harvest in the areas of green belt, the areas of Magwi and part of Torit. I also shared with him the challenge of the roads and the condition of our roads and the community there are helping,” he said.

He also raised concern about the poor state of roads across the state but praised local communities for stepping in to maintain them.