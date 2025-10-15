Bar Association, Judiciary to hold criminal justice conference

The Bar Association has announced plans to conduct a Criminal Justice Conference in partnership with the judiciary to discuss reforms in South Sudan’s justice system, with a focus on the Criminal Procedure Act.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, and the President of the Bar Association, Arop Maliuth, along with other members of the Bar Council.

Key issues discussed at the meeting included the role of the Bar Association in upholding the rule of law, the operationalization of the Legal Training Institute (LTI) under the 2013 Act, and the improvement of lawyer training and professional development.

The meeting also addressed licensing, legal education, and the need to harmonize laws under the Advocates Act.

Ethical standards and disciplinary measures for lawyers were also discussed to promote professionalism and accountability in the legal field.

Speaking on state-run SSBC, Stephen Martin Nechar, the Secretary-General of the Bar Association, said the meeting agreed to activate the Legal Training Institute to strengthen the quality of lawyer training in the country.

“We discussed a lot of issues. One of them was the establishment of a legal training institute, which has an act, which is Legal Training Institute 2013. The act was enacted a long time ago, but it was not operationalized. The result of the meeting was that the operationalization of the Legal Training Institute to be active so that the training institute will bring lawyers good,” he said in a statement to SSBC.

“The second issue was criminal justice conference, which will be held together in collaboration with the Bar Association and the judiciary to discuss the criminal reform in South Sudan, especially in the area of the Criminal Procedure Act, and its work. We also discussed the issue of the ethics of the advocate, and we agreed that the advocate ethics regulation should be enacted so that the,” he added.

Nechar also said both the Ministry of Justice and the Bar Association renewed their commitment to work closely with other justice sector institutions to improve access to justice across the country.

