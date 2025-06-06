6th June 2025
President Kiir declares state of emergency in Warrap and Mayom

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir |Courtesy

President Salva Kiir on Thursday declared a six-month State of Emergency in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State due to worsening security conditions.

The announcement was made via a Republican decree broadcast last evening on state TV, SSBC.

Warrap has faced ongoing clan violence, particularly in Tonj East and Tonj South Counties. Between May 28 and 29, conflict between the Luacjang and Jalwau communities in Guit village resulted in 62 deaths, including 20 women, and 36 injuries.

Two weeks earlier, a similar clash in Tonj East County left four dead and 16 wounded. Beyond clan conflicts, cross-border cattle raiding between Warrap and Mayom County has intensified tensions.

In mid-May, local leaders from Mayom County, including community elders, youth, women, and officials, urged the deployment of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) along the borders with Warrap, Ruweng Administrative Area, and Rubkona County to curb criminal activity and cattle raiding.

This request was made during a peace conference organized by state parliament legislator

