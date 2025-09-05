5th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | News   |   Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 7 hours ago

PHOTO: Seized game meat, including pieces from over 100 antelopes and other wild animals, displayed at the Wildlife Ministry headquarters in Juba. The meat was confiscated by wildlife authorities on Wednesday, February 9th, 2021, before being destined for the Juba market - Courtesy

The Ministry of Wildlife says it has captured two private vehicles carrying more than 500 kilograms of wild meat along the Juba-Bor highway between August 31 and September 1.

Charles Laku, the spokesperson of the ministry, tells Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Thursday that the poachers are arrested at the entrance to Badingilo National Park.

“On the 31st of August and 1st of September, we arrested two vehicles carrying bushmeat and the total of meat arrested reach up to 502 grams of weight,” Laku said.

“This thing happened on the Juba-Bor High way beginning of Badingilo National Park the culprits plus the vehicles have been driven to the National Ministry and the culprits are under investigation,” he added.

He says the suspects are in custody and under investigation.

Laku says poaching and illegal wildlife trade pose a serious risk to both conservation and public health.

“This kind of trade we call it illegal trade in wildlife resources and this easy trade is very dangerous. both to conservation and even to us humans. To conservation, it degrades the production of the animals because the poachers, they don’t mind whether the animal is pregnant or it’s lactating or it’s doing what, they just kill.

“Now to humans, you know, there’s what we call zoonotic diseases, which are transferred from animals to humans So these animals, when they’re killed, they don’t even examine whether they are good for human consumption or not,” he explained.

He calls on the public to support wildlife conservation, saying animals are not only a source of revenue but also part of the country’s pride and heritage.

“Other than the revenue part, it is for the pride of our grandchildren if we kill all these animals, nothing will be left for our Grandchildren If our Grandparents did what we are doing now, we don’t even see what is called wild life,” he said.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 1

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 2

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 3

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream 4

Unidentified boy found dead in Korok West stream

Published August 31, 2025

Parliament summons Finance Minister, BoSS Governor over cash shortage 5

Parliament summons Finance Minister, BoSS Governor over cash shortage

Published September 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament ratifies four UAE agreements amid fears they favour elites over public interest

Published 9 minutes ago

Bright Stars host DR Congo for world cup qualifier at Juba Stadium

Published 5 hours ago

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published 7 hours ago

UN Mission condemns ambush on its peacekeepers in Western Equatoria State

Published 21 hours ago

Warrap to involve hundreds of armed youth in disarmament

Published 22 hours ago

Survivors afraid to report sexual abuse over fear of retaliation – officials

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.