UN expert warns South Sudan could miss December 2026 elections

A UN elections expert warns that South Sudan is unlikely to successfully conduct general elections in December 2026 if the constitution-making process is expected to take 18 months, coupled with a 16-month timeline for the population census.



Darren Nance is alluding to the September 27th statement by the Chairperson of the National Constitution Review Commission that a fully funded constitution-making process would take 18 months if resources are made available.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the Chairperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai, said it would take up to 16 months for the Bureau to conduct a national population census.

Nance who is the Head of the UN’s Integrated Electoral Assistance Team, believes that the suggested timeline will affect the legal framework for holding elections as agreed upon by the parties.

He argues that it will take the National Elections Commission up to 16 months to determine the geographical constituencies, and 18 months for the constitution to be made.

“ If the Constitution-making process is 18 months long, and there is only two years extension, then there is a problem for the elections commission because that would mean that they don’t know what the legal framework is until 18, 19, 20 months from now. That is impossible if you are planning for the December 2026 elections.”

Darren was speaking during the opening of a four-day induction workshop for State High Election Committee members in Juba.

Mr. Darren Nance, however, says the UN system is committed to supporting South Sudan in addressing some of the challenges as the country transitions to democracy.

“We on behalf of UNMISS, UNDP and the entire UN system look forward to working with you (stakeholder) all on aspects of dealing with and resolving these issues along with the government, the AU and IGAD, the donor community for support that includes support to the immense tasks of looking at decisions of what is the timeline to get to elections and achievable implementation plan,” he said.



Between 2010 and 2011, Darren was among the international experts who supported the then South Sudan Referendum Commission in Khartoum and the then South Sudan Referendum Bureau in Juba which culminated in the country’s independence 13 years ago.

