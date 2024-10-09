Renk farmers urge FAO to expedite pest control assistance

Nyok Deng Ayiik, Chairperson of the Renk Farmers Union, stated that the FAO had previously promised support for pest control this season.

Despite receiving around 300 million South Sudanese pounds from the Agricultural Bank, he noted that rising inflation has diminished its effectiveness.

Deng expressed optimism about a potential 90% success rate for this farming season but highlighted the serious threat posed by pests.

While farmers have begun harvesting sesame, they are facing significant damage to their fields. Additionally, he mentioned that birds are causing further issues for sorghum crops in the area.

He emphasized the importance of this season’s production for national food security, stating, “We are waiting for the FAO to provide the spray plane and pesticides to protect our crops from pests.”

Deng detailed the destruction caused by the coco pest on sesame crops, lamenting the delay in receiving the necessary pesticides despite assurances from the FAO.

“This year’s production could be excellent and sufficient to ensure food security for the entire country if we can protect it from pests,” he concluded.