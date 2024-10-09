9th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Renk farmers urge FAO to expedite pest control assistance

Renk farmers urge FAO to expedite pest control assistance

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 14 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Simsim is one of the cash crops farmers in Renk County cultivate for a market in Sudan - courtesy

Farmers in Renk County, Upper Nile State, are urging the FAO to expedite their assistance in providing a spray plane to combat pests threatening their crops.

Nyok Deng Ayiik, Chairperson of the Renk Farmers Union, stated that the FAO had previously promised support for pest control this season.

Despite receiving around 300 million South Sudanese pounds from the Agricultural Bank, he noted that rising inflation has diminished its effectiveness.

Deng expressed optimism about a potential 90% success rate for this farming season but highlighted the serious threat posed by pests.

While farmers have begun harvesting sesame, they are facing significant damage to their fields. Additionally, he mentioned that birds are causing further issues for sorghum crops in the area.

He emphasized the importance of this season’s production for national food security, stating, “We are waiting for the FAO to provide the spray plane and pesticides to protect our crops from pests.”

Deng detailed the destruction caused by the coco pest on sesame crops, lamenting the delay in receiving the necessary pesticides despite assurances from the FAO.

“This year’s production could be excellent and sufficient to ensure food security for the entire country if we can protect it from pests,” he concluded.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda plan building dams along transboundary river 1

South Sudan, Uganda plan building dams along transboundary river

Published October 4, 2024

Meet new NSS boss Gen Akec Tong Aleu 2

Meet new NSS boss Gen Akec Tong Aleu

Published October 3, 2024

UAE investors eye gold business in Central Equatoria 3

UAE investors eye gold business in Central Equatoria

Published October 5, 2024

200 people relocated from Almahad Mosque in Juba 4

200 people relocated from Almahad Mosque in Juba

Published October 3, 2024

USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba 5

USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba

Published October 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

BoSS secures $18 million to strengthen financial sector

Published 10 hours ago

26,000 children vaccinated against Malaria in South Sudan – MoH

Published 11 hours ago

Magwi intellectuals criticize South Sudan-Uganda dam initiative

Published 12 hours ago

NEC Chief urges State Committee to ensure neutrality in 2026 election preparations

Published 12 hours ago

UN expert warns South Sudan could miss December 2026 elections

Published 14 hours ago

Renk farmers urge FAO to expedite pest control assistance

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.