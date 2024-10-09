9th October 2024
NEC Chief urges State Committee to ensure neutrality in 2026 election preparations

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 12 hours ago

Professor Abednego Akok, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Feb. 17, 2022

The head of the National Elections Commission has urged the state committee to uphold neutrality as they prepare their constituencies for the December 2026 general elections.

Prof. Abednego Akok emphasised the significance of the electoral officials abiding by the law and ensuring they do not take sides during the process.

He added that being neutral will enable the state electoral officials to run the process smoothly.

Abednego was speaking during the opening of a four-day induction workshop for state high election committee members in Juba yesterday.

“You acquire knowledge so that you go to the field and you do your job properly and you being people, our first time to conduct election in South Sudan,” said Prof. Abednego.

“We want to be prepared and stand firm before God and before the law. Don’t stand with anybody,” he said.

“You have taken an oath that oath is enough is guide you that is why the election commission is independent, leave politics to others, but do the technical part of it,” he added.

On September 13th, the transitional government gave itself another two-year legitimacy after the Presidency postponed long-awaited elections to December 2026.

The last month’s extension of South Sudan’s peace agreement by another 24 months according to the parties will enable them to implement key reforms, ensuring lasting peace, and stability, and move the country to a full democratic governance.

9th October 2024

