UN: 40,000 people displaced in renewed Upper Nile violence

The renewed violence in Upper Nile State has displaced between 22,000 to 40,000 people from Kodok town – West of the White Nile River, according to the United Nations’ children agency UNICEF.

UNICEF says the escalating violence in the Upper Nile State, is forcing thousands of people – mostly women and children – to flee for their lives as clashes between armed groups surge in Fashoda County, North of the country.

The UN agency says 75 percent of those fleeing the conflict are women and children.

They are running in search of safety to neighboring settlements, UN bases and others into the bush and swamps with thousands reportedly traveled to the border.

The UN agency says many families continue to cross the border to Sudan in search of safety, while others flee South towards the state capital, Malakal.

Jesper Moller, Acting UNICEF Representative in South Sudan said the situation unfolding in Upper Nile State is deeply disturbing and alarming.

“Grave human rights violations are being reported against children and women, along with increasing numbers of deaths and injuries,” she said.

“Children have been separated from their families, and schools have become shelter for those fleeing for their lives.”

Moller warned that violence against children is unjustifiable, and added that there must be an end to the fighting.

The agency said partners are on the ground to provide life-saving services for children and families to minimize injuries and disease, and to protect lives and well-being of children.

It added that humanitarian partners are scaling up their response to the unfolding conflict; deploying essential emergency supplies to affected areas including tents for emergency health clinics and safe spaces.

