12th December 2022
Salva Mathok to youth: Unite for election and flush out selfish leaders

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 38 mins ago

Gen. Salva Mathok Gengdit at Eye Radio in April 2021 | Credit | Jale Richard/Eye Radio

A member of the national parliament says the future of young people in the country depends on the conduct of credible elections to cleanse the coalition government.

Salva Mathok, a lawmaker representing Warrap State says the national assembly doesn’t serve the will of the people, but the interest of political parties.

“There is nothing called future for you, the young people. (Walai) let me tell you. There is no future for you. Without elections, I don’t expect any good things to be done to you,” said the MP.

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly – or TNLA comprises more than five hundred members from the parties to the 2018 agreement.

It is headed by the speaker and the two deputies.

Speaking at Miss Warrap on Monday December 12, Mathok urged the youth to unite and flush out the sitting MPs, who only speak for themselves and their parties.

“The assembly we have will not speak on your behalf. It is an assembly formed by the parties, so they talk about their parties,” he said.

“So, we have to work through this so that we go for election such that you clean us out so that you cleanse this assembly and elect a new assembly for yourself. This is where your future lies.”

The lawmaker says he doesn’t see any progress in youth welfare in the country unless peace is implemented to pave way for the elections.

 

 

 

 

