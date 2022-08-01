UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan

The government of the United Kingdom has cautioned its citizens traveling to South Sudan to stay vigilant due to the security situation in the country.

The travel advisory was issued July 29, 2022, against all travel to South Sudan but urges Britons who insist on visiting the country to be on guard.

The advisory cited reports of inter-communal violence in some areas of the country, as well as reports of fighting between armed groups.

The alert on the UK government website appealed to its citizens in the country to be in safe locations and avoid traveling at night.

The UK is not the only European country to issue a travel advisory.

Last week, the Canadian government also issued a similar warning to its citizens, urging them against “all travel to South Sudan, due to armed conflicts and inter-ethnic violence.

According to media reports, the security situation has worsened in some states due to rampant inter-communal and cattle-related violence.

However, political conflicts have long subsided until the recent deadly insurgencies in Unity State.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia Previous Post