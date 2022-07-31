Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia

The Bright Stars Head Coach Stefano Cusin has apologized to the nation for the humiliating defeat by Ethiopian counterpart in Dar es Salaam.

The two teams headed to Thursday’s match with an equal advantage, after their goalless draw in the first leg played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium of Tanzania 22nd July 2022.

But in the second-leg encounter, which was also played at the same venue, the Ethiopian team scored five goals to proceed to the second place with 0:5 in aggregate.

The devastating loss has provoked great indignation and anger in public opinion, with some slamming the national team as an insult to nation.

Others also termed the defeat a failure of the football administration and lack of responsibility from the technical staff and players.

In reaction, the Italian national, Stefano Cusin apologized to the nation on behalf of football family in the country.

“On behalf of Football family, and on my own behalf, let me apologize to entire people of South Sudan and especially football fans and suppers, they deserved better than this is shamefully indeed,” he said.

Mr. Cusin said during his live interview with eye radio on Saturday, that South Sudan do not deserved what happened on Thursday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

He said he will work hard to address the weakness in the coming game, build the strong team for South Sudan.

“I cannot lie to you i don’t want want to say 100% we will qualify but let us work hard to build a strong team for South Sudan,” Stefano said.

Following the lose, the Brights Stars are eliminated from the CHAN 2023 competition.

However, the head Coach said they try their best to make a difference in the remaining game of CAF AFCON qualification.

