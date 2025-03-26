U.S. State Department urges President Kiir, FVP Machar to hold direct talks

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Africa Affairs is calling on President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to hold direct dialogue to curb escalating violence, amid fears that South Sudan is on the brink of civil war.

The appeal follows deadly tension and military clashes at cantonment sites near Juba between the SSPDF and SPLA-IO in the last two days, and the ongoing violence in Upper Nile State.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Africa Affairs appealed to the South Sudanese leaders to meet and end the conflict. “President Kiir and FVP Machar must engage in direct dialogue to curb escalating violence in South Sudan,” it said in a statement on X.

The Bureau added that “non-state militia attacks, govt-backed airstrikes, and promotion of sanctioned officials to high office are deeply concerning.”

The head of UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) told journalists in New York via videolink from Juba that the country was teetering on the brink of a return to full-scale civil war as renewed violence escalates and political tensions deepen.

Nicholas Haysom made a similar call on Kiir and Machar to hold a meeting to address their differences through dialogue and jointly reaffirm their commitment to lasting peace.

“We also encourage the president and first vice president to meet to resolve their differences constructively, making a joint public statement that reassure all South Sudanese of the united steadfast commitment to peace. The time for action is now because the alternative is too terrible to contemplate,” he said.

Mr. Haysom stressed that both regional and international communities agree on one key message which is that the only way to end cycle of conflict in South Sudan is to fully implement the 2018 peace accord.

He emphasized the importance of strictly upholding the ceasefire, ensuring that detained officials are either released or treated according to legal procedures, and resolving disputes through dialogue instead of violence.

He urged South Sudan’s leaders to prioritize consensus-based decision-making and avoid military confrontations.

“We remain convinced that there is only one way out of the cycle of conflict, and that is to return to the revitalized peace agreement in letter and spirit.”

“This includes strict adherence to the ceasefire, the release of detained officials, or their treatment in accordance with legal process, an immediate return to consensus-based decision-making, and the resolution of tensions through dialogue rather than military confrontation.”

