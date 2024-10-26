27th October 2024
U.S. Embassy calls for action against Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: October 26, 2024

The US Embassy in Juba has called on stakeholders in the humanitarian and development assistance sector to commit to a zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment.

They emphasized the importance of upholding the dignity and safety of all individuals by actively preventing such acts.

The Embassy’s call comes as nations today commemorate the Global Day of Action on Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom on Friday, the Embassy said: “This Day is important for accountability and protection against violations about USAID programming, critical to the access of humanitarian and development work.”

The Embassy called for prompt investigations into all allegations, with support from the transitional government authorities.

They stressed the need for swift and appropriate actions to be taken against the perpetrators while ensuring that survivors receive the necessary support.

It went on to urge all those who participate in the humanitarian and development aid sector to promote a culture of accountability and encourage the reporting of concerns without fear of retaliation.

27th October 2024

