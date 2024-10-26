Cabinet approves $2 million for innovation in education sector

The Council of Ministers has approved $2 million US for Higher Education to boost accessibility and innovation in the sector.

The amount approve on Friday was requested by Higher Education, Science, and Technology Ministry to implement two critical policy frameworks aimed at reshaping and strengthening South Sudan’s higher education sector.

According to government spokesperson the first framework is targeting reforms in higher education, requiring $1.5 million US dollars -equivalent of 2.7 billion South Sudanese pounds.

The second policy focuses on Science, Technology, and Innovation at an estimate budget of $500,000, about 900 million South Sudanese pounds.

Michael Makuei said the two policy frameworks were designed to improve accessibility, equity, sustainability, and competitiveness in higher education through substantial investments.

“These policies of the Minister of High Education are to modify and strengthen guide for the development and transformation of the higher education sector to make it accessible equitable, sustainable and competitive.

Michael says both policies have received Cabinet approval, and are set to proceed to the National Legislative Assembly for further consideration.

“These two policies were approved passed and approved. And minister is directed to present them to the National legislative assembly for consideration.”