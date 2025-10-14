Two weeks on: Family of detained activist in UAE still seeking answers

The wife of detained South Sudanese political activist Samuel Peter Oyay says the family is still waiting for answers from authorities in the United Arab Emirates regarding his continued detention.

It has been two weeks since he was allegedly arrested at his residence in Abu Dhabi by Emerati security operatives.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday morning, Viviana Johnson confirmed that her husband made a second phone call to the family since his arrest on September 30, 2025.

According to Viviana Johnson, Samuel called using a phone number with the UAE’s international dialing code and briefly spoke with her and their children.

“He told us he is safe but still in detention,” Viviana said, adding that Samuel did not disclose details about his location or the reason for his arrest.

She said the family has not received any official communication from UAE authorities regarding the charges or the circumstances of his detention.

Samuel Peter Oyay is a South Sudanese political commentator based in the UAE. He is known for his writings and political analysis on developments in South Sudan.

His recent work has focused on ongoing political tensions and the court trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven senior SPLM-IO officials.

So far, no formal charges have been brought against him.

