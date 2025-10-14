You are here: Home | Business & Economy | National News | News | South Sudan delegation meets World Bank VP in Washington
JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan delegation to the 2025 World Bank/IMF annual meetings met with the World Bank Vice President in Washington for crucial discussions on economic cooperation.
According to a statement issued by the Bank of South Sudan on Tuesday, October 14, Dr Othow held talks with Ndiami Diop, the World Bank Vice President for the Eastern and Southern Africa region.
The discussion focused on the progress of World Bank-supported projects currently being implemented in South Sudan.
The Bank said Governor Othow and his delegation are expected to hold more strategic meetings with global partners and economic decision-makers during the event.
The annual meetings, which run through Saturday, bring together financial leaders, civil society representatives, and academics from around the world to discuss the global economic outlook, financial stability, and poverty reduction.
The Bank of South Sudan said the governor’s engagements are aimed at strengthening partnerships and mobilizing more financial support to help advance the country’s economic and development goals.
