Central Bank advises banks to join new payment system

The Director of the National Payment System at the Bank of South Sudan has advised commercial banks against refusing to join the newly launched interbank payment and settlement system, saying failure to comply may result in license revocation.

The Central Bank recently launched the country’s first Interbank Payment and Settlement System to ease fund and securities transfers between banks and strengthen the national payment infrastructure.

Speaking to Eye Radio on the Sundown Show on Monday October 13, 2025, Akum David Sabahker said commercial banks have been given a short time to prepare technically and connect to the system.

“There is no way you can bypass this system. Like now we have onboarded few commercial banks, not all… Otherwise, it has a lot of complication. It can even result to revocation of the license if you don’t comply because this is a national system,” he said.

Sabahker explained that the system will give the Bank of South Sudan tools to manage liquidity and implement monetary policies more effectively.

He also said the new system will boost economic growth by enabling faster business transactions at a lower cost.

“There are so many solutions. This system is going to address. One, in the context of the bank, it will improve the implementation of the monetary policy by enhancing a tool for liquidity management and monetary policy execution,” he explained.

“… Transactions are very slow before the system, costly, time, but with the coming of this system, transactions will be done in real time, now, at a very minimal cost,” he added.

The Bank of South Sudan officially introduced the Interbank Payment and Settlement System on October 10, 2025.

