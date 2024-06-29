Two South Sudanese children kidnapped in Uganda

Two South Sudanese children are being held by kidnappers in the Ugandan capital, and their captors are demanding that the family pays a ransom of 5,400 US dollars.

Their mother, Nyarraj Othaj, said the two kids aged two and five years respectively, have been held for three days by the unknown abductors in Kampala.

Ms. Othaj narrated that her children were kidnapped from their residence in the Zana area of Kampala on Thursday while she went to the market to buy groceries.

“My children were kidnapped at home when I went to the market at around Monday afternoon. I left them at home with their uncle,” she said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“When I returned at around 3 o’clock in the afternoon, I received the news of the kidnapping. We started searching for the children to this day to no avail.”

The abducted children are young girls identified as Marjowk Adwok and Bedjowk Adwok.

Their aggrieved mother stated that despite filing a police report, the Ugandan law enforcement agency is doing little to locate her children.

“Now the kidnappers are threatening me and demanding that I pay a ransom. It is 20 million Ugandan shillings to release my children,” she said. “I do not have that amount and I ask you to help me with that amount to release my children.”

In a recorded phone conversation, the alleged abductor confirmed that he was holding the children hostage and told the mother to pay the ransom equivalent to 20 million Uganda Shillings if they are to live.

One of the abductors says: “I have been talking to you that send the money and you kept asking question, I have told you 2o million Uganda Shillings.”

A relative to the children responds: “We cannot be able to find the money today if you don’t give us the chance to get the money.”

Abductor responds: “I can give your kids because they are here eating. They hungry. Listen to me…”

Relative responds: “Sebo (sir) now if I send the money and the kids are with you, how can I know your going to send our kids.”

A furious abductor responds: “Madam listen to me. I am going to send you heads of your kids on WhatsApp and you are going to know that I am tough” before cutting the call.

Ms Othaj said she has no proof of the children’s life, and pleads with the governments of South Sudan and Uganda to intervene and coordinate the release of her children.

“They threatened to kill my two-year-old child, so I appeal to my people and my government. I also appeal to Juba and the Ugandan government to hear my voice and help me get my daughters.”

“The government is the body to which I belong and is capable. For your help, I depend on God first, then Houma second, and I do not know anyone else.”