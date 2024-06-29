Block 1,2,4 oil fields vandalized in recent inter-communal fighting

The Ministry of Petroleum said some oil facilities in the region encompassing Unity State and Ruweng Administrative Area were vandalized and operation was affected following the recent inter-communal violence in the area.

On June 22, 2024, about 12 people were killed and others injured in fighting involving armed men from Rubkona County and Ruweng Administrative Area during the handing over of stolen cattle.

Following the incident, armed youth went further to attack and ransack oil facilities managed by the Greater Pioneer Operating Companies (GPOC), forcing evacuation of engineers.

Dr. William Ayang Deng, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, said the affected oil fields are in Block 1,2 and 4 – with 29 oil wells producing 7,000 barrels per a day.

Dr. Ayang also said facilities including the Flowback installations, control systems and other major components have been vandalized.

He called on the civil populations in the region to stay away from and protect oilfields as the backborne of the economy.

“We came to blocks one two and four, which are run by GPOC consortium. Now, we are standing in one of the fields of 1-2-4, and these fields have been affected in the few days after fighting between the two neighboring communities,” Ayang said, speaking on SSBC in Bentiu, on Friday.

“That led to the obstruction in operation and the oil field is comprised of more than 91 oil wells which produced about 7,000 barrels per a day.”

“And since last week, the destruction on the operation which vandalized the FDA and the control system and most of the major components have been destroyed.”

The fresh conflict first started on June 16, when armed youth allegedly from Ruweng launched multiple raids in nine cattle camps of Rioriak Payam in Rubkona and took thousands of cattle – figures Eye Radio could not independently verify.

The situation highlights unsettling cattle-related conflicts in the region already gripped with border disputes.

Rubkona Commissioner James Clement Juol said days of dialogue with the Ruweng administrative government resolved that the latter must return the cattle to their owners.

Mr Juol said he had led a delegation to Payangay North after a call from Ruweng authorities that they had collected 42 cattle from the youth.

He then claimed that his delegation was attacked by armed youth after he received 41 of about 2,400 raided cattle.

When contacted by Eye Radio on June 23, 2024, James Arop Ayuel, the Acting Minister of Information in the Ruweng Administrative Area dismissed the allegations. According to Arop, the youth from Rubkona, after receiving the cattle, returned and launched an attack on a neighboring Payam headquarters – killing its executive director and wounding others.

“What happened is not what the Commissioner of Rubkona County has alleged. He was not ambushed,” Arop said.

“How can the youth bring back the recovering cattle hand over to you and then attack you? This is fabrication I think the Commissioner of Rubkona County should be answerable for this.”

Mr. Arop confirmed that youth from Ruweng had first raided from Rubkona County, leading to the intervention of the administrative government to recover the animals.

