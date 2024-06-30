30th June 2024
Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Inbound lane of Juba Bridge in 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

ARC South Sudan has announced the temporary closure of Juba Bridge from Sunday to Monday to facilitate the construction of road from the bridge to Gumbo Rajab junction.

The construction company has instructed motorists and pedestrians to pass through the newly built Freedom Bridge during the construction period.

“From 6:00 AM Sunday morning (30th June 2024) to 6:00 AM Monday morning (1st July 2024), the Juba Bridge will remain closed to facilitate critical roadwork,” ARC said in a statement.

ARC South Sudan said it has “diligently” started working on the Juba Bridge Telecom section, from Saturday starting with the dumping and mixing of stone base in front of the bridge.

It said the one-day closure will enable the completion of stone base work up to the Gumbo Rajab road V junction.

“The Bridge will reopen on Monday morning, as the 500 meters of stone base work will be completed within 24 hours.”

It further added that the bridge will close again later in the week for the application of the prime coat on the stone base, preparing this section for the final asphalt pavement.

 

