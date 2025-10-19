Governor Dollar vows to pitch camps in Ulang and Nasir, citing Presidential directive

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Upper Nile Governor Jacob Dollar announced Sunday that President Salva Kiir has personally mandated him to lead a radical, ground-level peace mission aimed at stabilizing the state’s most volatile counties of Nasir and Ulang.

Speaking to hundreds of worshippers at the Nuer-Presbyterian Church in Nyakuron West, Juba, on Sunday, October 19, Governor Dollar laid out his immediate plan: he will physically relocate his administration to the most troubled regions.

Governor Dollar recounted the specific directive he received from the head of state, which links state stability directly to national security.

“The President told me,” Governor Dollar stated, “when peace comes to Eastern Jikany [Ulang, Nasir, Longichuk, and Maiwut], Upper Nile will be peaceful, and when Upper Nile realises peace, South Sudan will have peace, but if Upper Nile continues to bleed, South Sudan will not have peace. He [President] told me that peace should be my priority,” he said.

“I am going to pitch camps in Ulang and Nasir counties,” he asserted. “You can’t be a leader without your people. Our people are suffering. I will go home and camp there, even if it means going to suffer with them, to stabilize the area.”

He intends to spend extensive time in Ulang and Nasir to personally lead peace and reconciliation efforts through dialogue with the affected communities.

Governor Dollar also issued a powerful call to action, stating that the time for young people has come, and they must embrace peace to enjoy the dividends of peace and development.

He urged church leaders to offer continuous prayers for Upper Nile and actively support his mission across the state.

Concluding his address, the Governor appealed for immediate unity.

“I appeal to people of Upper Nile, regardless of your political affiliation or ethnicity, let’s unite as people of Upper Nile state so that we can collectively bring lasting peace to our state.”

Nasir and Ulang counties have been the epicenter of intense conflict this year. In both March and May 2025, the areas saw heavy fighting, with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) clashing fiercely with the armed group known as the White Army.

The combat has resulted in hundreds of casualties, with control of the two counties changing hands repeatedly during that period.