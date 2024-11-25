Two law students killed in crossfire during Tongpiny shootout: MP

A member of parliament has disclosed that two law students were killed in crossfire during Thursday’s nighttime fighting involving regular forces using heavy machineguns at the residence of the former spy chief, Akol Koor, in Juba.

Addressing a parliamentary sitting on Monday morning, Hon. Mary Nyarieka Lorjok stated that the students were caught in the crossfire between security forces during the incident.

She expressed concern over the loss of innocent lives and called for accountability. Nyarieka didn’t disclosed the names of the victims.

“Right Hon. Speaker, in that incident two young law students were killed in the crossfire and one woman was injured,” she said.

“Mr. Akol was appointed as a Governor of Warrap, he was removed and he made very clearly in letter that he thanks the President for removing him. What else do people want from him? We need to live peacefully.”

“This is unacceptable. We need these two ministries to come and explain this incident to the house. We cannot be in chaos we don’t know what’s going on.”

The MP called for a thorough investigation and demanded that parliament hold those responsible to account.

The tragic incident has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for the government to ensure the protection of lives and adherence to the rule of law in security operations.

The legislature is expected to summon the relevant officials to provide clarity on the events leading to the deaths.

Hon. Oyet Nathaniel is the First Deputy Speaker who chaired Monday’s sitting, said the relevant committee can still follow up on the progress of the investigation to ascertain how the matter is being handled, and provide oversight.

“We would also like to extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident. We deeply regret the tragic events that took place in a highly populated residential area, which also houses members of the diplomatic corps.”

“We advise law enforcement agencies to strictly adhere to their code of conduct and the governing laws and constitution, ensuring proper command and control during their operations. Such incidents must not happen again.”

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang announced on Friday that an investigation was underway to determine the root cause of the confrontation and determine whether any orders led to the misunderstanding.

He said officers involved in the gunfire incident in Juba will face administrative measures.



According to him, the shooting is known to have resulted from a dispute between guards of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor and the security team tasked with relocating him.

