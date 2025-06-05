5th June 2025
Kiir relieves Warrap governor Magok, appoints Ambassador Bol Wek

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir| (Photo: Office of the President.)

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday, 04/05/2025, removed Warrap State Governor Magok Magok from office and appointed Ambassador Bol Wek Agoth as his replacement.

Magok had been appointed governor on February 18, 2025, succeeding Francis Marial Abur.

The decision follows a series of violent communal clashes in Warrap State that have resulted in significant loss of life and displacement.

Most affected by the violence have been women, children, and the elderly.

Between May 28 and 29, 2025, three days of conflict erupted between the Luacjang and Jalwau communities in Guit village, causing the deaths of 62 people and wounding of 36 others, according to the state government.

Among the deceased are 20 women.

State Minister of Information Mammer Bath Marol confirmed the updated casualty figures in a statement released over the weekend.

Kiir relieves Warrap governor Magok, appoints Ambassador Bol Wek

