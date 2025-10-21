21st October 2025

Monthly revenue collection rises to SSP130 billion after digital reforms

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

SSP 1000 banknote - courtesy image

The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) says monthly revenue collection has increased to an average of 130 billion South Sudan Pounds as of October 2025, following the introduction of digital systems.

According to the authority, average monthly collections stood at just 3 billion pounds in 2020, marking what it describes as “unprecedented growth” driven by strategic reforms and enhanced accountability in public finance.

In a press statement issued today, SSRA attributed the increase to a national push for digital transformation, launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

The digital reform program, implemented across ministries, departments, and agencies, has streamlined public service delivery, improved revenue tracking, reduced corruption, and strengthened transparency.

The agency said one of the most visible outcomes of the reforms has been the government’s ability to pay civil servants’ salaries on time every month since 2024.

It added that the collaboration between the Ministry of ICT and the revenue authority has reshaped the national revenue system, resulting in improved governance and fiscal management.

However, the revenue authority said some institutions are yet to adopt the e-government system.

These include the Ministry of Trade, Civil Aviation Authority, South Sudan National Bureau of Standards, and the Directorate of Immigration, among others.

The Revenue Authority said it is committed to promoting fiscal transparency, driving digital innovation across all revenue streams, and strengthening South Sudan’s non-oil revenue base.

