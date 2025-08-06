CES official says land grabbing on the rise in Juba

The Central Equatoria State government says land grabbing involving some government officials is increasing in Juba, as it continues efforts to resolve ongoing land disputes lawfully.

Leon Abe Brown, the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency, says powerful individuals are interfering with legal land allocations being carried out by the Ministry of Housing, Land and Public Utilities.

In a statement issued by the Office of the State Governor on Wednesday morning, Brown said a committee has been formed to address the rising cases of forceful land grabbing in the capital.

Brown also urged the public to stay calm as the state government works to settle the land disputes in different parts of Juba.

“We have observed individuals obstructing lawful land allocations by the Ministry of Housing, Land and Public Utilities. Unfortunately, some constitutional post holders are among the perpetrators,” he explained.

The minister also called on the public to be patient, assuring that the government is taking proper steps to deal with the matter.

He further reported the presence of activities by holdout groups in some areas of the state and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability across Central Equatoria State.