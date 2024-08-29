Islamic Council urges South Sudan to prioritize girls’ education

The Secretary General of the Islamic Council has called on parents and communities in South Sudan to prioritize the education of girls.



Abdallah Baraj emphasized the importance of allowing girls to complete their schooling and strongly discouraged the practice of forced marriages.

Baraj says the Islamic Council is committed to supporting efforts that address the issues, customs, and traditions that undermine the role of women and girls.

He says we must engage with sultans, Christian and Islamic clerics, and community leaders to encourage fathers to prioritize their daughters’ education.

He appealed to fathers not to marry off their girls early or by force.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Says Council spoke to Eye Radio yesterday after participating in the 35th conference, held in Cairo on August 25-26, where about 50 Islamic countries came together to discuss the vital role of women in building awareness.

Abdallah Baraj says the conference focused on five key topics including the role of women in raising children, reforming society, their cultural contributions, and their impact on religious awareness, peace, and tolerance.

The Secretary-General says the event provided a platform for women to showcase their experiences and successes.

Dr Baraj says he shared South Sudan’s experience achievement of 35% women’s participation in public and political life.

He says Women in South Sudan hold prominent positions, including the Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, and leadership roles in several ministries

This represents significant progress for South Sudan Baraj says that

