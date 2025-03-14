Tumaini’s UPA criticizes IGAD communique reaffirming faith in 2018 peace deal

The United People’s Alliance (UPA) negotiating with the unity government under the Tumaini Initiative, has criticized the recent communique issued by the IGAD heads of state and government which reaffirmed that the 2018 revitalized agreement remains the cornerstone of peace process in South Sudan..

Lual Dau, the UPA Secretary-General and Spokesperson, has called the revitalized peace deal “dead”, citing to the ongoing security challenges and the worsening economic situation in the country as evidence of its failure.

During the 43rd Extraordinary Summit of IGAD Heads of State and Government on South Sudan’s situation on Wednesday, regional leaders reiterated their commitment to the peace pact, emphasizing its importance in the country’s peace process.

IGAD also tasked its Ministerial Sub-Committee on South Sudan to travel to Juba for an assessment on modalities of initiating an inclusive dialogue building on the status of the R-ARCSS and the outcomes of Tumaini Initiative;

However, the opposition at the Tumaini peace initiative strongly disagrees with the communique, arguing that the peace agreement has only exacerbated the suffering of the South Sudanese people.

Lual further stated that the Kenya-led South Sudan peace talks present a more viable solution for transitioning the country toward lasting peace, democracy, and the rule of law.

“The UPA would like to respectfully express its extreme disappointment at the recognition of the R-ARCSS as the cornerstone of peace process in South Sudan,” he said.

“This per the RTGoNU’s unequivocal failure to move the country forward, R-ARCSS is no longer there, it is dead. The conflict in Upper Nile and political and economic and humanitarian crisis are all pushing South Sudan into chaos.”

Mr. Dau said in order to achieve peace, the root cause of conflict in South Sudan must be identified and recognized, followed by the way forward.

“These can all be achieved through the implementation of the Tumaini Initiative. Unlike like any other agreement, Tumaini put security and wellbeing of the citizens first, and through the implementation of this agreement, South Sudan will have a permanent constitution, the army will be unified and free and fair elections will be held.”

