NBS, UNICEF launch Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys

The National Bureau of Statistics and UNICEF have launched round 7 of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS-7), which collects data on the welfare of children and communities.

The project that would cost over 4 million US dollars will collect and provide critical information for national development.

Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai, the Chairperson of the Bureau of Statistics, said South Sudan has never conducted the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey since 2010.

Dr. Ting said the information gap has negatively affected evident-based policy formulation.

“As a national statistical agency leading the national statistical system, the National Bureau of Statistics takes pride in providing data leadership for national development, especially during this tough time, providing critical evidence for informed policy interventions,” he said.

“You may recall, and as stated, that South Sudan last conducted MICS 4 in 2010. Exactly 15 years ago. This has created huge data gaps, subsequently negatively impacting evidence-based policy formulation.”

“In this respect, MICS 7 presents a unique opportunity to fill these gaps by generating new statistics on our children, women, and communities in which they live.”

On his part, the Minister of Finance Dr. Marial Dongrin, commended the launch of the project, saying it is a significant initiative for evidence-based policy making in the country.

Dongrin says the survey will help the government assess progress, identify gaps and refine strategies for national development.

According to him, the data collection which will commence soon will generate 170 key statistical indicators linked directly to the Sustainable Development Goals and focus on children wellbeing.

He said the initiative once concluded will enhance progress in critical sectors such as health, nutrition, education, water, and child protection.

“This survey is more than a statistical exercise. It is an essential tool for evidence-based policymaking, helping us assess progress, identify gaps, and refine our strategies for national development.”

“The MICS-7 survey will generate up to 170 key statistical indicators. These insights will provide a comprehensive picture of South Sudan’s progress in critical sectors such as health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, and hygiene, and child protection.”

