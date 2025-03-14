Two police officers arrested over student’s killing in Lakes

Security forces in Lakes State have arrested two police personnel in connection the killing of a 27-year-old student returning from watching a football match at Akuac resident in Rumbek Town on Thursday.

Lakes acting police commissioner, Maj. Gen. Enock Majok Machar said the officers on night patrol duty are suspected of fatally shooting the senior four (S.4) leaver identified as Sewat Dongrin in Rumbek Town.

“There was an incident that happened, a senior four leaver was killed at night and the people accused are police personnel,” Majok said.

“He was killed, and the people who are accused of killing are now arrested, and they are in police custody in Akuac police station because the incident occurred in Akuac residential area for investigation.”

He said the state police has condemned the alleged killing of a student by its personnel and investigations are ongoing after which legal procedures will take place to get justice.

“The first mandate of the police here is security. Security of the people and their property. These are our mandate as police, and we condemned this incident.”

The Medical Director of Rumbek State Hospital, Teran madit Teran, confirmed receiving a victim at midnight brought to the hospital’s surgical department by police officers.

He said the victim might have died of excessive bleeding from the severe gunshot wound on his chest.

“Upon examination, the patient was already dead, and his sustained a gunshot wounds around at the area of the chest.”

“When I saw the body, there were two shots on the upper left side which is the entry and the exit was also on the left side of the chest. For us, most probably, the cause of death could be excessive bleeding due to severe injuries as a result of that gunshot.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Tumaini’s UPA criticizes IGAD communique reaffirming faith in 2018 peace deal Previous Post