10th September 2025

Transport Minister warns of climate change impact on South Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 31 minutes ago

Dr. Lam Akol speaks at a civil society conference in Juba. March 19, 2024. (Photo/Charles Wote).

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Transport, Dr. Lam Akol, has warned that farmers, pastoralists, and communities in South Sudan are struggling to cope with unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures, and increasing water scarcity.

Dr. Lam made the remarks on Tuesday, September 9, at a High-Level Ministerial Meeting during the Second African Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He told delegates that climate change is no longer a distant threat but a lived reality for millions across Africa.

In South Sudan alone, Dr. Lam said, over two million people have been displaced by floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events.

“In South Sudan, we have witnessed the devastation of floods, droughts, rising temperatures, and extreme weather events. Over two million of our citizens have been displaced by climate-related disasters. Our farmers, pastoralists, and communities are struggling to adapt to unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures, and water scarcity,” he stated.

The minister emphasized the crucial role of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services in providing accurate and timely information to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

He reaffirmed South Sudan’s commitment to regional cooperation and to advancing sustainable climate solutions that enhance resilience for vulnerable communities.

The meeting endorsed the Regional Framework for Climate Services, a key milestone in integrating climate services into development strategies across the IGAD and East Africa Community regions.

