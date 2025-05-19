19th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Trade Ministry employee appeals for fair pay and proper use of allowances

Trade Ministry employee appeals for fair pay and proper use of allowances

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

Abraham Chuo, a staff at the Directorate Clerical Section at the Ministry of Trade and Industry speaks during the first staff meeting with newly appointed Undersecretary Achier Manyuat John on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Courtesy photo

An employee at the Ministry of Trade and Industry has appealed to the newly appointed Undersecretary to address salary disparities, alleged misuse of fuel allowances, and unequal pay among staff.

Speaking during the first staff meeting on Thursday, May 15, with the newly appointed Undersecretary, Abraham Chuo raised serious concerns about financial mismanagement in the ministry. He alleged that some employees continue to receive fuel allowances despite not owning vehicles.

“You asked why Undersecretaries do not stay long in office,” Chuo said. “I am going to tell you the problem, and if you do not address it, you will also be removed. First, in the ministry here, there is money, and there are people eating money inside here. Secondly, there are fuel releases for private cars and GOSS vehicles, and some people take the money but do not have a car. Some employees receive 96,000 or 72,000 [SSP] as a fuel allowance, yet they do not own a vehicle.”

Chuo warned the newly appointed Undersecretary that failure to confront the alleged corruption could shorten his tenure, like those before him.

He also pointed to inequalities in salary payments among ministry staff, revealing that employees in the same grade receive different salaries.

“I am a staff member in Grade 7 and my salary is 48,000 SSP—the same as a messenger,” he stated. “There are others in Grade 7 earning 72,000 SSP. This is not fair. I urge you to conduct a screening to get clear information. We have messengers receiving 24,000 SSP while others get 48,000. All messengers should receive the same salary.”

Chuo called on the Undersecretary to launch a thorough review of salary structures and fuel allowances to ensure fairness and accountability in the ministry.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million 2

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published May 14, 2025

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries 3

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Published May 14, 2025

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary 4

South Sudan, Sudan collaborate to prevent oil shutdown, says Petroleum Undersecretary

Published May 13, 2025

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base 5

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Published May 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activists renew calls for legal reforms to combat child marriage

Published 4 mins ago

JCC’s unannounced road clearance leaves Gudele traders stranded

Published 25 mins ago

Governor Koang: I can’t be bribed — I took seven bullets to liberate this country

Published 30 mins ago

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Published 2 hours ago

SSNBS seizes 11 trucks of substandard fuel at Nimule, returns them to origin

Published 2 hours ago

SSNPS launch combat patrol unit to tackle youth gang crime

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.