Trade Ministry employee appeals for fair pay and proper use of allowances

An employee at the Ministry of Trade and Industry has appealed to the newly appointed Undersecretary to address salary disparities, alleged misuse of fuel allowances, and unequal pay among staff.



Speaking during the first staff meeting on Thursday, May 15, with the newly appointed Undersecretary, Abraham Chuo raised serious concerns about financial mismanagement in the ministry. He alleged that some employees continue to receive fuel allowances despite not owning vehicles.

“You asked why Undersecretaries do not stay long in office,” Chuo said. “I am going to tell you the problem, and if you do not address it, you will also be removed. First, in the ministry here, there is money, and there are people eating money inside here. Secondly, there are fuel releases for private cars and GOSS vehicles, and some people take the money but do not have a car. Some employees receive 96,000 or 72,000 [SSP] as a fuel allowance, yet they do not own a vehicle.”

Chuo warned the newly appointed Undersecretary that failure to confront the alleged corruption could shorten his tenure, like those before him.

He also pointed to inequalities in salary payments among ministry staff, revealing that employees in the same grade receive different salaries.

“I am a staff member in Grade 7 and my salary is 48,000 SSP—the same as a messenger,” he stated. “There are others in Grade 7 earning 72,000 SSP. This is not fair. I urge you to conduct a screening to get clear information. We have messengers receiving 24,000 SSP while others get 48,000. All messengers should receive the same salary.”

Chuo called on the Undersecretary to launch a thorough review of salary structures and fuel allowances to ensure fairness and accountability in the ministry.

