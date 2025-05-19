Juba Mayor urges cleanliness as 36 new trucks go to work

The Mayor of Juba City has said 36 garbage collection trucks are currently at work and urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their neighborhoods.

On Saturday, Johnson Swaka announced that the new garbage collection trucks are at work.

According to him, each truck makes three trips per day, meaning the 36 trucks make a total of 108 trips daily.

The trucks are projected to collect nearly 540 metric tons of waste every day.

“Currently, we have 36 trucks working in collecting garbage, and these 36 trucks transport waste in Juba city at a rate of three trips per truck, which is equivalent to 108 trips daily in collecting waste in Juba city, which means that what we collect of waste in Juba city daily is estimated at 540 metric tons of waste.

Mr. Swaka described the acquisition of the trucks as a major step toward addressing the capital’s growing waste management challenges.

He appealed to the city dwellers to maintain cleanliness. “We would like citizens to pay (garbage collection) fees and adhere to cleanliness,” he added.

In November 2024, the Government of Japan donated 17 garbage collection trucks and two containers to bolster waste management efforts in Juba City

The move is expected to greatly reduce the accumulation of uncollected waste in residential and commercial areas, a persistent issue that had plagued the capital.

Over the years, citizens have repeatedly voiced concerns about the health and environmental risks posed by uncollected trash.

To address the issue, the city council introduced a household waste collection fee of about 2,000 South Sudanese Pounds per household last year. However, despite the fee, garbage collection remained inconsistent, leading to growing discontent.

In November 2022, JCC officially launched the 2021–2030 Solid Waste Management Master Plan in Juba City, drawing collaboration between the city council, international partners, and the local community to achieve sustainable waste management in Juba.

