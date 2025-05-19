19th May 2025
Son of liberation hero urges youth to champion peace and unity

Author: Madrama James | Published: 5 hours ago

Alan Nyacigak, son of the late liberation hero Nyacigak Nyaciluk – Photo by Darlington/Eye Radio

The son of the late freedom fighter Nyacigak Nyaciluk has appealed to South Sudanese youth to lead efforts in promoting peace, justice, and reconciliation, in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

Speaking to Eye Radio on the 42nd anniversary of the founding of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/SPLA), Mr. Alan Nyacigak reflected on the legacy of his father, who commanded the Aghreb (Scorpion) Battalion during the SPLA’s first major military success—the capture of Boma Hills in 1983.

He acknowledged that past grievances continue to strain relationships among communities, but emphasized the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation to move the country forward.

“We have a lot of past grievances through all our communities,” Alan said. “We gained our freedom through war, and our communities are always fighting. But there is a place for forgiveness. We need to reconcile with ourselves. As youth, we can build together by recognizing our diversity within all the 64 communities, and when we recognize our differences, we can accept one another.”

Alan further encouraged young people to actively engage with leaders, particularly in regions experiencing inter-communal violence, and to stand up against injustice wherever it occurs.

“Peace is our collective effort. Reconciliation is also our collective effort. Forgiveness is our collective effort,” he stressed. “We, the youth, are the architects of this nation. Without us, this country will not go forward.”

“I encourage us to engage leaders in peace processes—whether at the national or community level. Keep talking. Advocate for your brothers from different communities. Where you see injustice, stand up and say this is injustice. Let us build a better future.”

SPLA Day is marked annually on May 16 to commemorate the formation of the former rebel movement in 1983, which laid the foundation for South Sudan’s eventual independence.

