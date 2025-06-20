Trade Minister lifts suspension of Bureau of Standards Chief

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol, has lifted the suspension of the head of the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS), just a week after her initial suspension.

Minister Atong had suspended Gloria Nyoka, accusing her of resource mismanagement, procedural violations, and undermining her authority.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday and seen by Eye Radio, Minister Atong confirmed that Ms. Joseph could now resume her duties, effectively ending the suspension imposed on Friday last week.

A separate letter, signed by Rout Doubol Duop, the SSNBS Director of Administration and Finance, further confirmed that Ms. Joseph officially returned to work on Thursday, June 19, 2024.

Duop indicated that the issues leading to the suspension had been resolved, though no specific details on the resolution were provided.

This development follows closely on another significant change within the Ministry of Trade. Last Friday, Minister Atong also suspended the Ministry’s Undersecretary, Achier John Manyuat, citing insubordination, indiscipline, and intimidation.

However, President Salva Kiir intervened on Monday, swapping Mr. Manyuat with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, a move widely perceived as an effort to ease tensions between the two officials.

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards plays a crucial role as the government agency responsible for ensuring the safety and quality of goods entering the country.

In recent days, the SSNBS has gained attention for turning back dozens of trucks carrying goods deemed unsafe or of poor quality for consumption, with many items stopped at the Nimule border point following quality tests.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Advocate petitions FIFA over SSFA violations Previous Post