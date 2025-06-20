20th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Trade Minister lifts suspension of Bureau of Standards Chief

Trade Minister lifts suspension of Bureau of Standards Chief

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Ms. Gloria Nyoka, South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol, has lifted the suspension of the head of the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS), just a week after her initial suspension.

Minister Atong had suspended Gloria Nyoka, accusing her of resource mismanagement, procedural violations, and undermining her authority.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday and seen by Eye Radio, Minister Atong confirmed that Ms. Joseph could now resume her duties, effectively ending the suspension imposed on Friday last week.

A separate letter, signed by Rout Doubol Duop, the SSNBS Director of Administration and Finance, further confirmed that Ms. Joseph officially returned to work on Thursday, June 19, 2024.

Duop indicated that the issues leading to the suspension had been resolved, though no specific details on the resolution were provided.

This development follows closely on another significant change within the Ministry of Trade. Last Friday, Minister Atong also suspended the Ministry’s Undersecretary, Achier John Manyuat, citing insubordination, indiscipline, and intimidation.

However, President Salva Kiir intervened on Monday, swapping Mr. Manyuat with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, a move widely perceived as an effort to ease tensions between the two officials.

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards plays a crucial role as the government agency responsible for ensuring the safety and quality of goods entering the country.

In recent days, the SSNBS has gained attention for turning back dozens of trucks carrying goods deemed unsafe or of poor quality for consumption, with many items stopped at the Nimule border point following quality tests.

Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 2

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 3

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 4

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution 5

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published June 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mandate, not a request: Light for the World urges disability inclusion in refugee Aid

Published 5 hours ago

AI Blind Spot: Local languages fuel hate speech in South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

FARM-STEW appreciates USAID donation during scale-down

Published 7 hours ago

Veteran Journalist John Wani Simon dies at 68

Published 7 hours ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal launches ID drive for under-served communities

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.