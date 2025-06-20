Advocate petitions FIFA over SSFA violations

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An Advocate has filed a formal complaint with FIFA, the world football governing body, accusing the leadership of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) of violating its constitution and abusing power.

In a petition shared with Eye Radio, Advocate Musa Hassan Urbano stated he was raising these serious concerns on behalf of football players, fans, and stakeholders, while also expressing appreciation for FIFA’s ongoing support to South Sudan.

Urbano alleges that SSFA President Augustino Maduot has undermined good governance within the sport. The advocate claims the SSFA failed to adhere to constitutional procedures for convening the General Assembly, which was initially slated for February 22, 2025.

According to Urbano, the leadership did not send proposed constitutional amendments to the General Secretariat 30 days in advance, a requirement under Article 31, paragraphs 3 and 4 of their constitution.

Furthermore, he alleged a “serious lack of transparency and honesty” as the SSFA leadership reportedly failed to provide agenda items, financial statements, and other crucial reports seven days before the scheduled date.

Urbano also accused the SSFA of attempting to manipulate the election process. He claims they proposed amendments that would require presidential candidates to be endorsed by at least six local football associations, a move he believes is designed to “lock out potential contenders.”

“SSFA Under Leadership of Gen. Augustino Maduot Parek planned and proposed very unfair amendments for the SSFA constitution when they proposed unfair and unnecessary requirements for any candidates for the position of SSFA President to be seconded by 6 local football associations to make the process more difficult and complicated for any candidates,” Urbano stated in his petition.

The advocate further alleged that the leadership attempted to push the General Assembly to June 30, 2025, without clear justification, and sought to delay elections to August, purportedly to extend General Maduot’s term.

The petition also cited what it described as premature election campaigning, pointing to the launch of women’s football in Bor, Jonglei State, on June 6, 2025, as a campaign activity ahead of the General Assembly.

Advocate Urbano is now calling on FIFA to intervene promptly to ensure adherence to good governance principles in South Sudanese football.

He has asked FIFA to reject the proposed constitutional amendments and postpone the General Assembly until his petition is thoroughly reviewed.

The petitioner is urging FIFA to take urgent action to ensure football in South Sudan is managed with fairness, integrity, and respect for the rules.

This petition emerged just one day before the South Sudan Football Association was scheduled to hold its General Assembly today, June 20, in Juba.

Eye Radio attempted to contact the South Sudan Football Association for comment, but all calls went unanswered as the association was holding its General Assembly meeting.

