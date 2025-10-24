Torit Dialogue: Resource conflicts threaten stability in Eastern Equatoria

TORIT, Eastern Equatoria (Eye Radio) — Stakeholders across Eastern Equatoria State have acknowledged that chronic natural resource conflicts are deeply impacting the region, fueling widespread insecurity and anxiety.
This important assessment came during a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue held this week in Torit. The event was a collaborative effort, bringing together national and local government officials, community leaders, and international partners, including the UN’s FAO and UNMISS, to gently address the complex, deep-rooted causes of conflict and displacement. Governor General Louis Lobong Lojore opened the dialogue, setting a tone for constructive engagement.
Participants confirmed the state faces a severe combination of challenges that include intense disputes over water and pasture lands and communal boundaries, unregulated livestock migration routes, and the effects of cyclical droughts and a lack of clear rules for resource sharing.
A particularly dangerous factor is the forceful, armed inter-state cattle migration from Jonglei and Greater Pibor. This armed movement has resulted in frequent violence, deaths, child abductions, and widespread displacement in counties like Torit and Magwi.
In a commitment to finding sustainable peace, the stakeholders issued a Communiqué outlining a collective plan. They agreed to use inclusive participatory approaches to map disputed areas and manage livestock routes, as well as clarify the responsibilities and roles of National, State, and Local Governments in resource management to improve governance.
Key Recommendations for Action
The dialogue concluded with a set of crucial recommendations for immediate and long-term action:
The stakeholders’ collective action plan represents a significant step towards reducing conflict risks and promoting gender-sensitive peacebuilding rooted in local realities across Eastern Equatoria State.
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.