South Sudan Cybercrime Bill poses rights risk, warns Network

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 7 hours ago

James Bidal, Head of the SSHRDN Secretariat, speaks during a panel discussion at the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, March 4, 2024.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network (SSHRDN) is warning Parliament that the Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025, set for a final vote, could be misused to limit basic freedoms.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 23, James Bidal, Head of the SSHRDN Secretariat, says the definitions of “cybercrime” in the Bill are too broad.

While the Bill aims to stop online fraud and digital crimes, SSHRDN argues it lacks clear safety rules needed to protect rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Vague sections on ‘false information,’ ‘offensive communication,’ or ‘incitement’ risk criminalizing everyday online actions like journalism and peaceful speech,” Bidal stated. “People shouldn’t be afraid of being jailed just for speaking their minds online.”

Stop Surveillance and Ensure Fair Trials

SSHRDN is demanding strong legal protections for privacy and free expression. Bidal warned that without these safeguards, the new law could easily be used to monitor, harass, and silence journalists and human rights advocates.

The network also calls for robust judicial oversight. This means ensuring judges closely supervise investigations to prevent police or other authorities from abusing their power through illegal searches or surveillance.

Bidal concluded that while fighting cybercrime is important, South Sudan must not pass a law that sacrifices civil liberties for digital security. He urged Parliament to hold continuous dialogue with civil society before voting on the final text.

