24th October 2025

Machar trial resumes as defence set to question lead investigator

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader, at the Special Court session in Juba's Freedom Hall. (Courtesy photo)

A special court is today, Friday, October 24, 2025, expected to resume the trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his seven co-accused.

The hearing was adjourned on Wednesday to give the defence team more time to prepare for the cross-examination of the prosecution’s lead investigator.

The defence, led by lawyer Geri Raimondu, had asked the court to allow additional time and access to the prosecution’s documents to properly prepare for questioning Major General Basilio Thomas Wani, the lead investigator in the Nasir case.

The prosecution objected to the request, insisting the defence should proceed immediately.
However, after deliberation, the presiding judge ruled in favour of the defence and postponed the session to today.

During Wednesday’s attendance check, defence lawyer Kur Lual Kur informed the court that the sixth accused, Brigadier General Kamilo Gatmai Kel, was absent due to a health condition.

The court noted his absence and said the medical concerns of the accused would be considered.

The court is also expected to handle several pending applications filed by both sides. These include requests for medical care for the accused, a written copy of the investigator’s testimony, and special meals for some defendants suffering from stomach-related illnesses.

The ongoing trial relates to the Nasir case, in which Dr. Machar and his co-accused face multiple charges linked to alleged offenses committed in Upper Nile State.

