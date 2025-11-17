17th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Civil society urges force withdrawal after Yambio crossfire deaths

Civil society urges force withdrawal after Yambio crossfire deaths

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

A street in WES capital Yambio. (File photo)

The Chairperson of the Civil Society Organizations Network in Western Equatoria State, Wanga Emmanuel, has called government authorities and security commanders to immediately withdraw forces from civilian residential areas after a young girl was killed in crossfire during sporadic gunfire in Yambio on Saturday evening.

The shooting at Masia Trading Centre occurred at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Yambio town on Sunday, Wanga said such shooting in civilian-populated are put residents in grave danger as bullets struck homes and trapped families indoors.

His remarks on Sunday came after authorities in Yambio announced that the gunfire stemmed from a conflict among members of the organized forces and that investigations were underway to determine the root causes.

Wanga appealed to state authorities to treat the situation with urgency and direct security leaders to relocate their forces away from civilian-populated locations.

“We are calling on the government, please, to call on the leaders of these organized forces to withdraw forces from the civilian-located places.  And if it is an internal crisis, and if it is external, then we have nothing to say,” he said.

He also urged the residents to remain indoors while security tensions persist, adding that parents should ensure children do not move outside during such incidents.

“We are also calling on the citizens, please, we are calling on you to stay in your home. In such crisis, don’t go out, sit at home. If you continue to hear shooting, sleep down, don’t run, because you cannot run with bullets. These are messages from us to the civil population.  Please, keep your children at home. Don’t move out.”

The incident prompted Western Equatoria State Governor James Eltaib Berapai to return from Juba on Sunday to calm the situation.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 3

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 4

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 5

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar trial: Court directs witnesses to testify next Friday

Published 16 minutes ago

Marburg threat: Gov’t places counties along Ethiopia border on high alert

Published 30 minutes ago

Civil society calls on traffic police to clean up image amid misconduct allegations

Published 2 hours ago

Government ramps up readiness after Ethiopia confirms Marburg virus

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society urges force withdrawal after Yambio crossfire deaths

Published 3 hours ago

Tonj South locals agree to unarmed grazing, backs disarmament efforts

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.