Tonj North commissioner dies on Juba-bound plane

The Commissioner of Tonj North County in Warrap State Kur Kuch Angony passed away on Friday while being airlifted to Juba from Cairo, Warrap State government said.

Late Mr. Angony has been receiving treatment in the Egyptian capital for an unspecified illness, Information Minister William Wol Mayom said in an interview with Eye Radio on Saturday.

Mayom described the news as shocking and said the state government had tried its best to save the commissioner’s life by transferring to Cairo.

“At evening hours on Friday, we received shock news that Hon. Kur Angony the commissioner of Tonj North County has pass-on while being airlifted from Cairo to Juba international airport,” Mayom said.

“It’s a shocking news for the people of Warrap state, Tonj North and the entire South Sudan.”

Mr. Angony was an active civil servant and politician who participated in the country’s war for independence.

