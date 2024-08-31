Health ministry examining 3 suspected Mpox samples

The National Public Health Laboratory has received three suspected Mpox cases that are undergoing screening, said a senior health official.

Dr. Kediende Chong, the Director General for Emergency Response at the Ministry of Health said samples were collected from Eastern Equatoria’s Nimule, Central Equatoria and Warrap states.

Dr. Chong said the sample results will be released on Monday after laboratory screening, adding that should there be a confirmed case, it will be released as soon as possible.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Saturday, Dr. Chong reiterated South Sudan’s readiness, adding that citizens should remain calm and vigilant as the outbreak is next-door.

“All the samples we previously tested, the results came negative and the pending samples are three. They were to be tested yesterday and the results to be out probably on Monday,” he stated.

“Should there be any positive case we will then immediately release it. There have not been many alerts last two weeks, we only had alerts from Nimule, Central Equatoria and Kuajok or Warrap states. We are still monitoring the situation our centers are operational.”

South Sudan has no Mpox case so far after 24 suspected samples collected from Western Equatoria, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and other areas, tested negative.

The country’s top public health official said the ministry is closely monitoring the viral disease.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy.

It is said to spread from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has mpox, including members of a household.

South Sudan is on high alert after the new strain was recorded among some of its neighbors including Kenya, Uganda, DRC, and Central Africa Republic.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter