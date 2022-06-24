24th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Three soldiers get 5 years in jail for killing police officers in Leer

Three soldiers get 5 years in jail for killing police officers in Leer

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Capt William Nyuon Jany (right) and Segt. Majak Thian who were killed during a shootout with a military unit trying to break into prison cell in Leer County. | 4th March 2022. | Courtesy

The Court martial in Unity State has sentenced three soldiers to five years in jail and dismissed them from military service, for killing two police officers in Leer County in March this year.

The military court Friday found the three soldiers guilty of killing Captain William Nyuon Jany and Sergeant Majak Thian, and handed them a five-year jail term.

The court martial demoted the trio to civilian ranks and dismissed them from the army.

Convicts Col. Gatkuoth Dieng, Capt Kerebino Ruai and Ruai Gatkuoth are also fined 51 head of cattle each as a blood reparation for the victims.

Reacting to the verdict, a sibling to deceased William Nyuon Jany  expressed dissatisfaction with the the court ruling.

“We as the family are happy with the sentence, but we not convinced with the blood compensation figure because they were killed by guns, and so the compensation supposed to be one hundred heads of cows,” Tap told Eye Radio on Friday.

Before the verdict was passed, a statement of the family seen by Eye Radio demanded death sentence, which the court deemed inapplicable.

In March, Col. Gatkuoth Dieng, Capt Kerbino Ruai and Ruai Gatkuoth, who were training as peace forces at Muom training center, stormed Leer town to forcefully abduct a suspect who was in prison for murder.

Mayen Kuol, an armed civilian was detained for allegedly murdering combatant Mut Kubai along Muom-Leer town on 26th of January.

However, a unit of soldiers reportedly took the law into their own hands after claiming delayed justice for their colleague.

The officers alleged to be under the command of Brigade 12 commander in the area took the decision to break into the prison cell to take away the suspected killer of their colleague.

The incident escalated into a deadly gunfire, after some police officers guarding the prison tried to resist their intended mission.

Two of the police officers were shot dead and two others from the attackers suffered severe wounds during the gunfire that was at proximity.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Teaching Hospital stuck with dozens of unclaimed corpses 1

Juba Teaching Hospital stuck with dozens of unclaimed corpses

Published Friday, June 17, 2022

Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action 2

Juba KCB employee resigns over sexual harassment, MP pushes for action

Published Monday, June 20, 2022

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017” 3

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017”

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

“We demand answers,” say embattled Kampala University students 4

“We demand answers,” say embattled Kampala University students

Published Saturday, June 18, 2022

“Minister Manawa died of high blood pressure,” SPLM-IO 5

“Minister Manawa died of high blood pressure,” SPLM-IO

Published Sunday, June 19, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bodyguard of Juba Commissioner arrested for allegedly defiling teenager

Published 40 mins ago

Three soldiers get 5 years in jail for killing police officers in Leer

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Mijak uninformed about Tut Gatluak’s Nile ferry deal with Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet

Published 5 hours ago

20 Rumbek teachers arrested for demanding arrears released

Published 6 hours ago

Pope Francis set to visit Canada weeks after failed Africa trip.

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.