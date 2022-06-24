24th June 2022
Bodyguard of Juba Commissioner arrested for allegedly defiling teenager

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 40 mins ago

Man in handcuffs. |Courtesy.

The bodyguard of Juba County Commissioner is being held at the Munuki Police Station over allegations that he defiled a teenage girl.

The unnamed escort of Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Munuki residential on Thursday.

The victim’s uncle Mulu Moses said his surviving niece, who has a hearing impairment, went missing from home, Thursday evening.

After a search, Moses said, her nephew was spotted beside a pit latrine at a health center toilet in the area.

Moses told Eye Radio Friday afternoon, the girl was taken for medical examination at Juba Teaching Hospital.

“Now, we are still in the hospital, and we are still running the issue, so I cannot tell what happened because I don’t want to lie but they have collected the things that are needed for the check, so we are still waiting for the results,” said Moses.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Commissioner of Juba County confirmed the detention of his bodyguard.

“I just want to inform the public that it’s still not confirmed and let them be calm is such information circulating in social media,” said Commissioner Wani.

Wani urges the public to be patient as the allegation against his personal protection officer has not been confirmed yet.

“There’s nothing concrete that has happened that Mr. so and so caught red-handed in raping the so-called young girl so this one is not there, is just a claim of this morning,” he said.

The police are yet to make a statement on the allegations.

 

 

