Three colleges of Rumbek University relocated from Mabui Teachers Training Institute

RUMBEK, (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of Rumbek University of Science and Technology said three colleges of the institution will be relocated from the Mabui Teacher Training Institute to the premises of Rumbek National Secondary School.

Prof. Moses Machar said the colleges being relocated are for Education, Agriculture, and Veterinary Science. They were allocated a land in Aluak-luak residential area but the non-construction of the colleges forced the university to temporarily use the teachers’ institute.

“Mabui (teachers training institute) was accommodating three colleges from the university; education, agriculture and veterinary science,” Prof. Machar said to state-owned television SSBC on Thursday.

“These colleges at the establishment of Rumbek University, were supposed to be in a place called Aluak-luak, but because buildings there which were supposed to be occupied by these two colleges were not renovated, it was decided that they should be hosted in Mabui.”

The university’s vacation of the training college comes as education ministry launches a major $100 million renovation project supported by the World Bank.

The initiative aims to refurbish over 200 schools and teachers training institutions across South Sudan under the five-year Building Skills for Human Capital Development program.

Meanwhile, the National Minister of General Education, Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok, welcomed the decision by Rumbek University to vacate the Mabui Institute to make way for the upcoming teacher training programs under the new initiative.

“We are delighted that we have had this series of meetings under the chairmanship of Prof. Moses Machar. We developed a consensus, and the university of Rumbek will vacate Mabui Teacher Training Institute for the purpose of the project which is such a training program which is coming.”

