28th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News | States   |   Three colleges of Rumbek University relocated from Mabui Teachers Training Institute

Three colleges of Rumbek University relocated from Mabui Teachers Training Institute

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Signpost for Rumbek University of Science and Technology. (-)

RUMBEK, (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of Rumbek University of Science and Technology said three colleges of the institution will be relocated from the Mabui Teacher Training Institute to the premises of Rumbek National Secondary School.

Prof. Moses Machar said the colleges being relocated are for Education, Agriculture, and Veterinary Science. They were allocated a land in Aluak-luak residential area but the non-construction of the colleges forced the university to temporarily use the teachers’ institute.

“Mabui (teachers training institute) was accommodating three colleges from the university; education, agriculture and veterinary science,” Prof. Machar said to state-owned television SSBC on Thursday.

“These colleges at the establishment of Rumbek University, were supposed to be in a place called Aluak-luak, but because buildings there which were supposed to be occupied by these two colleges were not renovated, it was decided that they should be hosted in Mabui.”

The university’s vacation of the training college comes as education ministry launches a major $100 million renovation project supported by the World Bank.

The initiative aims to refurbish over 200 schools and teachers training institutions across South Sudan under the five-year Building Skills for Human Capital Development program.

Meanwhile, the National Minister of General Education, Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok, welcomed the decision by Rumbek University to vacate the Mabui Institute to make way for the upcoming teacher training programs under the new initiative.

“We are delighted that we have had this series of meetings under the chairmanship of Prof. Moses Machar. We developed a consensus, and the university of Rumbek will vacate Mabui Teacher Training Institute for the purpose of the project which is such a training program which is coming.”

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 1

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 2

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published April 23, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 3

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 4

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 5

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Woman killed, two wounded in Yei car ambush

Published 48 mins ago

Oyet distances SPLM-IO from proposed ‘reinvigoration’ of R-ARCSS

Published 1 hour ago

Par compares himself to South Africa’s Oliver Tambo, criticizes party opposition

Published 2 hours ago

Three colleges of Rumbek University relocated from Mabui Teachers Training Institute

Published 3 hours ago

Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

Published 5 hours ago

Lakes State launches 10-day measles vaccination campaign for 300,000 children

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.