Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

KAMPALA (Eye Radio) – Uganda has declared an end to the Ebola outbreak, less than three months after the so-called Sudan virus disease (SVD) subtype was confirmed in the capital Kampala, where a dozen cases were confirmed.

The country’s health ministry said on April 26 that the Ebola outbreak “has officially come to an end” after 42 days without a new case since the last confirmed patient was discharged on March 14 2025.

During the outbreak, 14 cases including 12 confirmed through laboratory tests, were reported, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Four deaths deaths occurred and ten people recovered from the infection, while 534 people were identified as having been in contact with the confirmed and probable cases and were closely monitored.

The last confirmed patient was discharged on 14 March 2025, triggering the 42-day countdown to officially declare the end of the outbreak, in line with WHO guidelines.

Declared on 30th January 2025, this was Uganda’s second Ebola outbreak in less than three years. The UN health agency stated that it mobilized around 130 national and international staff to help in case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory diagnostics, and case management.

WHO also said it has facilitated the deployment of Emergency Medical Teams and anthropologists to reduce stigma, build trust and work with affected communities, which was critical in driving behavior change.

“This outbreak challenged us in new ways. It touched both urban and rural communities across the country and unfolded against the backdrop of significant global funding constraints,” said Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“The response demonstrated Uganda’s long-standing leadership in tackling public health emergencies. As WHO, we are extremely proud to have supported these efforts every step of the way.”

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William W. Popp said 75 American government experts worked with the Ugandan health ministry to contain the outbreak, adding that Washington contributed $8 million for the health emergency.

“The U.S. is proud to have had more than 75 U.S. government experts work shoulder to shoulder with the Ministry of Health of Uganda since the first day of the outbreak, share state-of-the-art health treatments, and contribute nearly $8M to stop this outbreak and make U.S., Uganda and the world safer,” Mr. Popp said, according to a statement posted on X.

“We will continue our support with an Health and Human Service donation of 500 rapid tests for ongoing surveillance and prevention.”

