28th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | Regional   |   Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Microscopic view of the Ebola virus. WHO says vaccine trials for Sudan strain will start soon. PHOTO / COURTESY / GAVI

KAMPALA (Eye Radio) – Uganda has declared an end to the Ebola outbreak, less than three months after the so-called Sudan virus disease (SVD) subtype was confirmed in the capital Kampala, where a dozen cases were confirmed.

The country’s health ministry said on April 26 that the Ebola outbreak “has officially come to an end” after 42 days without a new case since the last confirmed patient was discharged on March 14 2025.

During the outbreak, 14 cases including 12 confirmed through laboratory tests, were reported, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Four deaths deaths occurred and ten people recovered from the infection, while 534 people were identified as having been in contact with the confirmed and probable cases and were closely monitored.

The last confirmed patient was discharged on 14 March 2025, triggering the 42-day countdown to officially declare the end of the outbreak, in line with WHO guidelines.

Declared on 30th January 2025, this was Uganda’s second Ebola outbreak in less than three years. The UN health agency stated that it mobilized around 130 national and international staff to help in case investigation, contact tracing, laboratory diagnostics, and case management.

WHO also said it has facilitated the deployment of Emergency Medical Teams and anthropologists to reduce stigma, build trust and work with affected communities, which was critical in driving behavior change.

“This outbreak challenged us in new ways. It touched both urban and rural communities across the country and unfolded against the backdrop of significant global funding constraints,” said Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“The response demonstrated Uganda’s long-standing leadership in tackling public health emergencies. As WHO, we are extremely proud to have supported these efforts every step of the way.”

U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William W. Popp said 75 American government experts worked with the Ugandan health ministry to contain the outbreak, adding that Washington contributed $8 million for the health emergency.

“The U.S. is proud to have had more than 75 U.S. government experts work shoulder to shoulder with the Ministry of Health of Uganda since the first day of the outbreak, share state-of-the-art health treatments, and contribute nearly $8M to stop this outbreak and make U.S., Uganda and the world safer,” Mr. Popp said, according to a statement posted on X.

“We will continue our support with an Health and Human Service donation of 500 rapid tests for ongoing surveillance and prevention.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment 1

Finance ministry notifies civil servants of April salary payment

Published April 25, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 2

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published April 23, 2025

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack 3

Govt confirms over 400 SSPDF soldiers killed in March Nasir attack

Published April 26, 2025

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings 4

South Sudan Embassy, MP in war of words over IMF-World Bank meetings

Published April 27, 2025

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity 5

Govt unveils six-point peace strategy, seeks SPLM-IO clarity

Published April 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Woman killed, two wounded in Yei car ambush

Published 48 mins ago

Oyet distances SPLM-IO from proposed ‘reinvigoration’ of R-ARCSS

Published 1 hour ago

Par compares himself to South Africa’s Oliver Tambo, criticizes party opposition

Published 2 hours ago

Three colleges of Rumbek University relocated from Mabui Teachers Training Institute

Published 3 hours ago

Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

Published 5 hours ago

Lakes State launches 10-day measles vaccination campaign for 300,000 children

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.