Thousands of Wau residents pay tribute to deceased Sudanese doctor

WAU, (Eye Radio) – Thousands of Wau residents in Western Bahr el Ghazal State gathered on Monday to pay tribute to Dr. Abdul Rahman Omar, a Sudanese pharmaceutical doctor who passed away in Juba after a short illness on Sunday.

Dr. Omar, 49, who owned the New Sudan Pharmacy in Soq Hajar, tragically passed away following complications from an appendicitis operation.

He was buried in Wau town on Monday. The father of two girls had been a resident of Wau Town since 2007.

Photos shared on social media platforms show thousands of mourners, including men, women, and children, grieving the loss of the doctor.

Wau Resident called to Eye Radio’s Dawn Program on Tuesday morning to eulogize Dr. Omar who they describe as a well-respected figure in the community, known for his humility and dedicated service.

They remembered him not just as a healthcare provider— but a kind-hearted individual who treated everyone with compassion and made a significant contribution to the well-being of many people in the region.

Giany Deng, a resident of Wau town, said Dr. Omar was a selfless person who helped the sick, even when they couldn’t afford treatment.

“Many patients, including those who couldn’t afford medications, were always helped by him. Even if you didn’t have enough money to pay for your medicine, he would still give it to you,” he said.

“This kind of generosity is invaluable to all of us here in Wau. Our condolences go to his family, the healthcare workers across the country, and everyone here in Wau.”

Akot Akol, another Wau resident, said the late doctor played a significant role in helping vulnerable communities who couldn’t afford medication.

“His pharmacy was always open to those in need, and even soldiers who had nothing were helped by him. He was a true South Sudanese, always concerned about the welfare of the people in Wau. We pray that God places him in the right hand.”

The burial of Dr. Omar was witnessed by a diverse group of individuals, including citizens from Somalia, Eritrea, Uganda, Nigeria, and even India, as well as homeless children, all of whom paid their respects.

