Foreign ministry says real Nimeri Garang to be deported on May 13

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Monday the real South Sudanese deportee named Nimeri Garang, is expected to arrive in Juba on 13th May, following a diplomatic standoff sparked by the U.S. deportation of an alleged foreigner to South Sudan.

There has been confusion over the identity of a man who was sent to Juba on a deportation flight from the United States over the weekend, using South Sudanese travel documents under the name Nimeri Garang.

Following further investigation, South Sudanese immigration authorities determined that the man was not a South Sudanese national.

He was later identified as Makula Kintu, a Congolese national from the Ema tribe in North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Sudan government then deported the man back to the U.S. prompting Washington to accuse Juba of rejecting its citizens, and revoke visas for all South Sudanese passport holders and halt the entry of new arrivals.

Addressing the media on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Apuk Ayuel stated that a comprehensive verification confirmed that the individual is not Nimeri Garang.

Amb. Apuk said Mr. Kintu was denied entry in line with South Sudan’s immigration protocols, and the matter was reported to the U.S. Embassy in Juba and the State Department in Washington, D.C., along with video evidence of the proceedings.

Ms. Apuk has confirmed that the legitimate deportee, Nimeri Garang, born on April 4, 1967, is scheduled to arrive in Juba via Egypt Air next month.

“Communications from the State Department through our Embassy in Washington, D.C., regarding the deportation of Nimeri Garang, born on April 4, 1967, for whom the travel document was issued, indicating that he is scheduled to arrive in Juba on May 13, 2025, via Egypt Air,” she said.

“Our competent authorities are therefore awaiting his arrival. The Government of South Sudan expresses regret for the circumstances that led to this situation.”

“However, it is imperative to highlight that South Sudan has consistently demonstrated goodwill and cooperation with the United States on immigration and deportation issues.”

Meanwhile, Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Christopher Landau has contended that the South Sudan Embassy in Washington had issued an emergency travel letter to the Congolese’s nationality as South Sudanese. Landau cautioned Juba against further escalating the revocation of visas for its citizens.

On Monday, South Sudan’s foreign Minister Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler on the issue of the deportation of a non-South Sudanese individual.

A statement said both parties expressed a commitment to fostering open lines of communication as they work collaboratively towards a constructive resolution to this matter.

