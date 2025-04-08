Activist urges IGAD leaders to jet to Juba and mediate political dialogue

NAIROBI, KENYA, (Eye Radio) – A youth representative to the peace monitor R-JMEC is calling on IGAD Heads of State and Government to visit Juba and facilitate a direct meeting between President Salva Kiir and his detained first deputy to defuse political and security tension in the country.

Patrick Godi – who is also a member of the South Sudan Civil Society Forum – said this will build confidence among the leaders and the ordinary citizens.

He underscored that the failure of the two principals to hold dialogue has contributed in the creation of an environment of suspicion and fear among the citizens.

“What is important at this point is for the IGAD heads of state and government to urgently come to Juba to convince the principals to the R-ARCSS for face-to-face talks to narrow the gap, because what we have seen is that principals are no longer meeting,” Godi said.

“They have not been meeting and this continues to create an environment of suspicion, an environment of fear including among our citizens.”

“So, it will be good if we South Sudanese see our leaders meeting, it will help us to defuse the tension and also reassure citizens across the country that the leaders are working very hard to ensure that they restore law and order and security across the country.”

On Monday, Kenyan Special Envoy to South Sudan Raila Odinga said he held meetings in Nairobi with a diplomat and then with South Sudanese civil society representatives to explore ways to restore peace in the country.

Odinga, the former Prime Minister of Kenya, said he met with Orbjern Svanevik, First Secretary Political and Economic Affairs at the Norwegian Embassy in Juba.

Activist Godi said the civil society groups encouraged Odinga to mobilize the region to speak with one voice, and bring on board the African Union, the Troika and the United Nations.

“We encouraged him [Odinga] that it is important that the region has interest to renew its engagement to help South Sudan to resolve the current crisis.”

“We also reiterated that it is important to have good intentions from the region, and also principled leadership because it times like this one, we need to see a united voice from the region. We do not wish to see a region that is pausing the country with divisions among themselves.”

