28th August 2024
Tax authority proposes increased taxes on non-essential goods, including alcoholic beverages

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

Alcoholic beverages includes wines and spirit - Courtesy

The South Sudan Revenue Authority has proposed raising taxes on non-essential items, including specific alcoholic beverages and skin lotions.

According to Oliver Mori, the parliamentary spokesperson, taxes will be raised on items such as skin creams, spirits, and whiskies.

MP Mori also noted that the head of the National Revenue Authority has called on Parliament to support the upcoming tax increases.

“He [the Commissioner General of the NRA] mentioned that while taxes will not increase on essential goods, items like body lotions will see significantly higher taxes,” Hon. Oliver Mori told reporters at Parliament on Tuesday.

“Alcoholic beverages, such as spirits and whiskies, are considered non-essential, so taxes on these will also be significantly increased,” he added.

“If you don’t drink, it won’t impact your survival, but without food, you would suffer and possibly die. Therefore, taxes on luxury goods will be high,” Mori explained.

“The Commissioner General has urged the august house to support the introduction of these new taxes,” he concluded.

